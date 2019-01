The trial has started of a man and woman charged with murdering a Hartlepool mother-of-three.

Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, of The Oval, Hartlepool, is accused of murdering his ex-partner Kelly Franklin.

Flowers at the scene in Chaucer Avenue, Hartlepool.

Julie Wass, 49, Kipling Road, Hartlepool, will also go on trial at Teesside Crown Court after denying murder.

A murder probe was launched after Kelly was stabbed in Chaucer Avenue, Hartlepool.

