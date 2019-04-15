Two teenage boys seriously injured in hit-and-run as police appeal to find driver

Two 14-year-old boys have been seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding was involved in a collision with a car on Saturday night.

The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene following the collision in Station Town on Saturday.

The boys, both aged 14, were on a motorcycle which was involved in a collision with a car outside Gills Takeaway on Front Street at about 9.45pm.

Durham Constabulary are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the area to come forward.

Both boys suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough suffering from head injuries and a broken ankle while his pillion passenger was taken to North Tees Hospital suffering from leg, pelvis and facial injuries.

Investigating Officer, Acting Sergeant Andrew Wells said: “We are currently conducting a number of lines of inquiry in order to trace the vehicle and driver involved in this collision.

“It is believed this vehicle is dark in colour and of a saloon style.

“While these enquiries continue, I am asking for any witnesses who may have seen the vehicle involved or have any dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch with us”.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact A/Sgt Wells of Durham Constabulary’s Road Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident 449 of April 13.