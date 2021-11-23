Unlawfully carrying a knife in Church Street and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Lee Jenkins, 37, of Raby Road, Hartlepool, was fined £507 and ordered to pay a £50 victim surcharge and £110 prosecution costs after admitting driving with no or incorrect insurance on April 18.

Stephen Kelly, 51, of Westfields, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £110 costs after admitting speeding on the A19 on March 18.

Brendan Holland, 33, of Chandlers Close, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £140 compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £84 costs after admitting causing criminal damage to a vehicle window on August 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Peter Leslie Considine, 35, of Kipling Road, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting driving with no or incorrect insurance on November 19, 2021.

Elliott Martin John Burrell, 32, of Cambridge Road, London, was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order and to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £450 costs after he admitted unlawfully possessing a bladed article, namely a kitchen knife, in a public place, Church Street, on August 22 last year and committing assault in August last year.

Lee Bage, 40, of Brunel Close, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £200 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding in Easington Road on March 12.

Jonathan Shaun Chambers, 43, of Station Crescent, Billingham, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £115 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting using a hand-held mobile phone while driving on May 1 last year.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.