Unruly Hartlepool teenager locked up at Teesside Crown Court for strangling his own father
Violence erupted between Joe Lee, 19, and his father when Mr Lee refused his son’s repeated requests for money.
Things boiled over on March 26 after Lee broke a lamp and a bedside cabinet after being refused money earlier in the day.
He returned to his dad’s house later and damaged a TV and DVD player.
Paul Newcombe, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said an argument broke out and Lee grabbed hold of his dad’s collar pulling him backwards making it difficult for him to breathe.
Mr Lee was able to swipe his son’s arm away but he followed him and grabbed his dad’s hoodie again pulling him backwards.
The argument continued outside when Lee pulled at his father’s t-shirt.
"His father again describes a choking sensation at one point,” said Mr Newcombe.
In the days leading up to the assault, Lee had turned up at his dad’s house numerous times asking for money.
When his father refused he damaged a door handle, threw his dad’s phone at a wall and kicked a bedroom wall putting a hole in it.
Lee, of Lingdale Drive, Hartlepool, was sentenced him to 42 weeks youth detention for intentional strangulation, common assault and criminal damage.
Calum McNicholas, mitigating, said Lee had conditions including oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) but had accepted responsibility for his actions.
Judge Chris Smith said: “The risk that you pose at the moment means I can’t suspend the sentence of imprisonment.”