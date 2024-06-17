Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An unruly teenager has been locked up after strangling his dad during a fight and causing damage to his house.

Violence erupted between Joe Lee, 19, and his father when Mr Lee refused his son’s repeated requests for money.

Things boiled over on March 26 after Lee broke a lamp and a bedside cabinet after being refused money earlier in the day.

He returned to his dad’s house later and damaged a TV and DVD player.

Teesside Crown Court.

Paul Newcombe, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said an argument broke out and Lee grabbed hold of his dad’s collar pulling him backwards making it difficult for him to breathe.

Mr Lee was able to swipe his son’s arm away but he followed him and grabbed his dad’s hoodie again pulling him backwards.

The argument continued outside when Lee pulled at his father’s t-shirt.

"His father again describes a choking sensation at one point,” said Mr Newcombe.

In the days leading up to the assault, Lee had turned up at his dad’s house numerous times asking for money.

When his father refused he damaged a door handle, threw his dad’s phone at a wall and kicked a bedroom wall putting a hole in it.

Lee, of Lingdale Drive, Hartlepool, was sentenced him to 42 weeks youth detention for intentional strangulation, common assault and criminal damage.

Calum McNicholas, mitigating, said Lee had conditions including oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) but had accepted responsibility for his actions.