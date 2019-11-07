Urgent appeal launched to find missing mother and 4-year-old son
Police officers are searching for a missing mother and her son.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 6:12 am
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 8:54 am
Cleveland Police are urgently appealing for the public’s help to trace two missing people.
Valmira Mulaku, 23, and her son Loevi Mulaku, 4, were last seen on Thursday, October 24 in central Middlesbrough.
They are believed to have connections to Hartlepool.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Officers are very concerned for their welfare.”
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting number 190535.