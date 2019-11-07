Urgent appeal launched to find missing mother and 4-year-old son

Cleveland Police are urgently appealing for the public’s help to trace two missing people.

Valmira Mulaku, 23, and her son Loevi Mulaku, 4, were last seen on Thursday, October 24 in central Middlesbrough.

They are believed to have connections to Hartlepool.

Have you seen these people? Photo: Cleveland Police

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Officers are very concerned for their welfare.”