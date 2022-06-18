Urgent appeal to find missing Andrew Crannage from Hartlepool

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a missing man.

By Ross Robertson
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 2:55 pm

Cleveland Police said officers are urgently looking for missing 42-year-old Andrew Crannage who left an address in Hartlepool at around 1pm today, Saturday, June 18.

A force spokesperson said: “Andrew is a white male with a tanned complexion, he’s clean shaven and he’s around 5’6-7” tall.

“He was wearing black work-style trousers and a blue T-shirt (possibly a Tottenham Hotspur t-shirt) as well as rigger boots.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Missing Andrew Crannage.

“There are concerns for his wellbeing and welfare and we’d ask anyone who sees Andrew not to approach him but to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number ASAP, quoting ref CVP-22-104426.”

News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter