Urgent appeal to find missing Andrew Crannage from Hartlepool

Cleveland Police said officers are urgently looking for missing 42-year-old Andrew Crannage who left an address in Hartlepool at around 1pm today, Saturday, June 18.

A force spokesperson said: “Andrew is a white male with a tanned complexion, he’s clean shaven and he’s around 5’6-7” tall.

“He was wearing black work-style trousers and a blue T-shirt (possibly a Tottenham Hotspur t-shirt) as well as rigger boots.

Missing Andrew Crannage.