Urgent appeal to find missing Andrew Crannage from Hartlepool

Cleveland Police said officers are urgently looking for missing 42-year-old Andrew Crannage who left an address in Hartlepool at around 1pm today, Saturday, June 18.
A force spokesperson said: “Andrew is a white male with a tanned complexion, he’s clean shaven and he’s around 5’6-7” tall.
“He was wearing black work-style trousers and a blue T-shirt (possibly a Tottenham Hotspur t-shirt) as well as rigger boots.
“There are concerns for his wellbeing and welfare and we’d ask anyone who sees Andrew not to approach him but to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number ASAP, quoting ref CVP-22-104426.”