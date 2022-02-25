Urgent appeal to find missing woman Lindzie Egan

Police have made an urgent appeal to trace a missing East Durham woman.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 25th February 2022, 3:01 pm

Lindzie Egan has not been seen since the early hours of today, Friday, February 25.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the 25-year-old, who was last seen during a night out with friends at The Lodge in Peterlee.

Lindzie, who lives in Horden, is described as white, slim build and with long brown hair. She may have headed to the Hartlepool area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Have you seen Lindzie?

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 and ask for Cleveland Police.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Click ‘Subscribe’ in the menu to find out more and sign up.