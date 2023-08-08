News you can trust since 1877
Urgent Cleveland Police appeal to trace missing Hartlepool teenager Paige Thomas

Police are “urgently” seeking to trace a missing teenage girl.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 8th Aug 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Monday night: “Police are urgently appealing to trace the whereabouts of missing Paige Thomas, 17, who was last seen in Hartlepool today.

“Paige is 4ft 9in tall with light brown hair and she is of slim build. She was last seen wearing all black clothing.

“Anyone who has seen her or knows or her whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.