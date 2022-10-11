Urgent police appeal to trace missing Hartlepool 12-year-old Coben Newbury
Police have made an urgent appeal for help to find a missing Hartlepool youngster.
By Kevin Clark
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
11th Oct 2022, 2:04pm
Twelve-year-old Coben Newbury was last seen in the Foggy Furze area of the town at 9.30pm last night, Monday, October 10.It is believed he frequents the Oxford Road part of the Belle Vue Estate.
Coben is described as 5ft 5in tall, of average build, with mousey blond hair and was last seen wearing Berghaus shorts, a black top with red sleeves and a grey hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting incident number 182239.