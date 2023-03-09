Cleveland Police said in a statement on Thursday, March 9: “Police are urgently appealing to trace three missing children all aged 12, who are believed to be together and possibly in the Hartlepool area.

“All three children did not attend school today and have been reported missing.

"They were seen prior to school starting time around 8am in the Dyke House area of Hartlepool.

From left, schoolgirls Lexi Draper, Lexi Pearce and Macie-Rai Bell have been reported missing in Hartlepool on March 9.

“Lexi Pearce is described as 5ft 1in tall with light mousey brown hair which is just past her shoulders in length. She was wearing a school uniform and a grey coat.

“Macie-Rai Bell is described as around 4ft 5in tall, slim build and with long, straight blonde and brown hair with red ends. She was also wearing a school uniform and black jacket.

“Lexi Draper is described as being 5ft 4in tall with blonde hair.

“All have links to the Headland.