Vandals force closure of children’s playground in ‘appalling’ incident in Hartlepool

A children’s playground has been forced to close after an ‘appalling’ vandalism attack.

Council chiefs are appealing for information over the damage, which saw safety flooring ripped up from play area, off Marine Crescent on the Headland.

Vandalism at Marine Crecent children's playground on Hartlepool's Headland

They want to hear from anyone who saw it taking place or knows who was responsible.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesperson said: “Last week, parts of the rubberised surface around some of the equipment in the play area off Marine Crescent on the Headland were ripped up.

“This is appalling and is depriving the local community of a popular facility – we would strongly urge anyone who witnessed the vandalism or has any information about it to contact the Hartlepool Community Safety Team on 01429 523100 in confidence.

“As a result, we have had to close the play area until we are able to carry out repairs.

“We will in due course be replacing the rubberised surface with more durable artificial turf which is already in use in other parts of the play area.

“This will be part of an already planned maintenance and upgrade of the play area including repainting the equipment and installing new perimeter railings.”

Council leader and Headland Councillor Shane Moore said in a discussion on Facebook: “The worst part is that there were adults in the play area at one point when the vandalism was taking place and nothing was said.”

Last week, the Mail reported how new trees were snapped and plants pulled up at King Oswy shopping parade which has been the focus of a £290,000 council-led revamp with input from shopkeepers.

The council condemned the damage and asked residents to be their eyes and ears.

Also last week, we reported on two parking machines that were attacked at Seaton Carew, one so badly it will probably have to be replaced.

It is believed whoever was responsible was trying to steal any money inside.

Cleveland Police are investigating and anyone with information is urged to ring 101.