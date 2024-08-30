Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two Hartlepool properties have been closed due to “criminal and anti-social behaviour” making neighbours’ lives “a misery”.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court approved the three-month orders in respect of 40 and 50 Fraser Grove, both Thirteen Group flats, following applications from Hartlepool Borough Council on behalf of the multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team.

The council was also awarded £4,598 in costs.

The court heard that both tenants allowed anti-social and criminal behaviour to occur by having frequent visitors throughout the day and into the early hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A copy of the closure order is place on one of two Hartlepool properties to be closed following complaints of drug use and ASB.

In respect of 40 Fraser Grove, the council says complaints included drug use, loud music, parties and “vicious dogs on the loose within the communal area”.

Smoke alarms within the block were also constantly going off due to the smoking of drugs while visitors were also abusive to other residents and post was stolen.

In relation to 50 Fraser Grove, the council says misbehaviour included drug use and drug dealing, parties, fighting, male visitors attempting to get into other properties and “female visitors attending the property in their underwear”.

Visitors constantly rang all of the buzzers at the block to be let in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the closure orders were granted, Councillor Brenda Harrison, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “This sends out a strong message that we are not prepared to tolerate criminal and anti-social behaviour that makes other people’s lives a misery.”

Thirteen’s director of operations, Kay Glew, added: "To ensure we help residents feel safe, we’ve recently installed CCTV within the building.”

Acting Inspector Chris Phelan, from Hartlepool’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “Together we will take robust action to ensure residents are able to live in peace.”