1. Scott Hanson
Hanson, 35, of Tempest Road, was jailed for two-and-half years at Carlisle Crown Court after admitting fraud.
2. Damien Hudson
Hudson, 28, of Fairy Cove Terrace, was jailed for 18 months after admitting causing actual bodily harm to his partner.
3. Richard Huitson
Huitson, 37, of Limetrees Close, Port Clarence, was jailed for six years and eight months after admitting causing the death by dangerous driving of pensioner Billy Lewis in Billingham.
4. Michael Hutchinson
Hutchinson, 26, of Knebworth Court, Ingleby Barwick, was jailed for three-and-a-half years after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving and threatening with a blade outside Hartlepool's Hourglass pub.
