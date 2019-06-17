Violent thug jailed after years of abuse and attacks on Hartlepool mum of two

A violent brute who drove his partner to attempt suicide after years of abuse and controlling behaviour jailed for two and a half years.

Dad of two Adam Ingham, 24, terrified the woman into silence as he continued to breach court restraining orders for years until the facts of his violent behaviour reached the children’s teachers.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Ingram’s controlling behaviour continued even after the woman abandoned her Hartlepool home and fled to a refuge, Teesside Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Nigel Soppitt said that the woman was first granted a restraining order in 2013 and Ingham was later jailed for breaching it.

They got back together in 2017 but his violent and abusive behaviour continued.

The court heard she was too afraid to report his behaviour to the police, and he became so controlling that he isolated her from her friends.

He drank two bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey which she had bought as Christmas presents, and she and a friend carried him up to bed after he passed out.

When he woke up he was extremely abusive towards her in front of the children.

There were further incidents between December 2018 and March this year.

She made no reports about the assaults until her sons reported it at school.

Mr Soppitt said that Social Services became involved and eventually she had the courage to lock him out. She moved into a refuge but he continued to attempt to contact her.

Mr Soppitt added: “She said that she had been put in fear over his drug debts.”

On March 24 she took an overdose of painkillers and vodka to try to take her life.

Helen Towers, defending, said Ingham was taking an anger management course while on remand in prison, and he was determined to quit drugs when he was released.

Judge Stephen Ashurst said: “Your behaviour has got worse and she has lived her life in fear.”

Ingham, of Bruntoft Avenue, Hartlepool was jailed for two and a half years after he pleaded guilty to controlling behaviour, two common assaults and breaches of a restraining order.

The judge also imposed an indefinite restraining order banning any contact with his ex, her parents and any contact with the children without a court order.