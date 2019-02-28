Warning for walkers to keep their dogs on leads during lambing season to prevent attacks on sheep

Dog walkers are being urged to keep their pets on a lead while in the countryside to cut down on attacks on sheep.

The County Durham Local Access Forum has issued the call for the new lambing season and dog attacks have been reported in other areas of the country.

The Mail has reported on several attacks on sheep by dogs in recent years on the outskirts of Hartlepool and also how a horrific dog attack at Saltholme wiped out 50 of its flock over Christmas 2015.

A spokesman for the County Durham Local Access Forum said: "A plea has been issued to all dog walkers, asking them to keep dogs on leads in the countryside in order to cut down the number of sheep attacks.

"As we move into the new lambing season there have already been reports of dog attacks on sheep in some parts of the country with horrific results, although thankfully not yet in this area.

"To avoid this happening we would urge all dog walkers to take care when exercising their dogs and be mindful of the possible consequences of a loose dog around a sheep flock.

"At this time of year ewes are heavily in lamb which raises additional concerns of abortion due to aggravation by dogs and attacks on vulnerable lambs.

"In the past letting dogs off leads has proved fatal to sheep, lambs and other animals being farmed but it has also led to dogs being destroyed, due to the vicious nature of the attacks.

"As a result, County Durham Local Access Forum is asking dog owners to keep their animals on leads when enjoying the network of paths provided for their enjoyment."

It comes after a pilot initiative was launched in recent years to remind dog owners that they must take responsibility for their pets when in the vicinity of a local farm.

The Hartlepool Borough Council initiative - which is also supported by Cleveland Police, the National Farmers Union, and the Kennel Club - has seen a number of new signs being erected at North Brierton Farm.

The signs - which change depending on the season - advise walkers on areas of the farm where dogs can be let loose (green light) and areas where the council would prefer them not to venture (red) or kept on a lead (amber). When a red sign is in place an alternate route will be clearly signed.