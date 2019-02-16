Warning over abusive 'Nottingham Knockers' cold callers in Hartlepool

People have been told to shut the door on cold callers after a series of reports over "Nottingham Knockers" in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Borough Council's Trading Standards team has issued advice after receiving a series of calls from worried people after the callers arrived at their doors.

The scam got its name as it began in the city of Nottingham.

A spokesman for the Trading Standards team said: "We have received calls from concerned residents in the Grange Road area that 'Nottingham Knockers' are doing the rounds trying to sell household goods.

"Nottingham Knockers are usuallyf males who claim they have just been released prison and are going door to door selling household goods for £10 each to 'get back on their feet.'

"If you refuse a sale, the callers in this instance are becoming very abusive.

"We would therefore advise that if you receive a cold call from someone you are not expecting, that you simply ignore them and do not engage in any way.

"If you have one of our free No Cold Calling stickers, please just point at it and walk away.

"If the caller will not leave and remains abusive, please call the police on 999."

The team added anyone who would like a sticker can call (01429) 523 362 for details on how to obtain one.