Watch as 'truly disgraceful' Hartlepool woman Donna Conniff kicks out and hurls rock at riot police
Mother-of-six Conniff, 40, of Alford Court, can be seen remonstrating with officers in Murray Street before aiming a kick at a police shield and then hurling a rock.
Teesside Crown Court heard that she also threw a rock at police on a separate occasion before handing over a brick for a juvenile to throw.
She has become the eighth person, all from town, to be jailed following the July 31 disorder.
Conniff, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder, was told by Judge Francis Laird at Teesside Crown Court that her behaviour was “truly disgraceful”.
Jailing her for two years on Monday, he added: “For this scale of offending only a custodial sentence is justified.”