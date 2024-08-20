Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released footage of the violence which resulted in Donna Conniff becoming the first woman to be jailed in connection with the Hartlepool riot.

Mother-of-six Conniff, 40, of Alford Court, can be seen remonstrating with officers in Murray Street before aiming a kick at a police shield and then hurling a rock.

Teesside Crown Court heard that she also threw a rock at police on a separate occasion before handing over a brick for a juvenile to throw.

She has become the eighth person, all from town, to be jailed following the July 31 disorder.

Donna Conniff remonstrates with police in Hartlepool's Murray Street on July 31.

Conniff, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder, was told by Judge Francis Laird at Teesside Crown Court that her behaviour was “truly disgraceful”.

Jailing her for two years on Monday, he added: “For this scale of offending only a custodial sentence is justified.”