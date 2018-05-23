Watch dramatic CCTV footage of ram raid on JD Sports store at retail park

Police today released CCTV footage of two men and a van driver they would like to speak to in connection with a ram raid at JD Sports at Teesside Retail Park.

The incident occurred at 11.20pm on Thursday, May 17,when a white Transit-style van reverse rammed in to the store.

CCTV footage shows a white van being reversed through the window of JD Sports in the ram raid at Teesside Retail Park. Pic: Cleveland Police.

Two men wearing balaclavas and hooded tops took Lacoste polo shirts, T-shirts and hoodies worth thousands of pounds and left the scene.

Ten minutes later, a member of the public reported a white van on fire in Balmoral Avenue, Thornaby, and officers believe this was the vehicle involved in the ram raid.

The clothing has high-tech security devices still attached, which will spray coloured ink onto the clothes if tampered with.

Anyone who may have seen or been offered Lacoste clothing for sale is asked to contact Cleveland Police.

Officers are also appeal for help from any motorists who may have seen (or captured on dash cam) a white van travelling between Teesside Retail Park and Thornaby between 11.20pm and 11.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Emma Stevenson of the Stockton Operational Crime Team via the 101 number. Please quote Event 88107.