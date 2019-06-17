One of the murderers of a Hartlepool man told police after his arrest: “He deserved it and I am proud I did it.”

Neil Maxwell can be seen chatting freely about his attack on Lee Cooper in a custody video released by Cleveland Police at the end of the case.

Murderer Neil Maxwell chats to police after his arrest.

Maxwell’s accomplice, Luke Pearson, who was convicted of murder at the end of his trial on Monday, can also be heard saying after his own arrest: “Think I’ve just done yous a favour, by the way.

“You know that lad that’s in hospital. He’s just assaulted someone and there’s people looking for for him.”

Pearson, 19, Westbourne Street, Stockton, was found guilty by a jury of murdering 43-year-old Mr Cooper in Stockton in December of last year and of assaulting a second man.

Maxwell, 40, of Lytton Court, North Ormesby, Middlesbrough, last week admitted murder after initially denying the charge at the start of their joint Teesside Crown Court trial.

Murder victim Lee Cooper.

Both have been remanded in custody until Thursday when they will formally receive life sentences.

Maxwell, who can be heard calmly calling a female officer “love” while chatting in custody, also tells detectives: “He got, got a good hiding, yeah, and he deserved it and I am proud I did it.”

When told his comments were being recorded, he replied: “It’s alright. I’m proud I did it. He got a good hiding, yeah, for pinching my brother’s motor bike.”

Later he describes the injuries he inflicted as like “a chicken scratch” before dismissively telling detectives when he is charged with murder: “So what’s happened? Some guy’s died?”