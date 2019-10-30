Shahid Hussain

Shahid Hussain, 38, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 15 years and 246 days at Preston Crown Court for the murder of Michael Dale.

Michael, 46, known to friends as Mick, was stabbed to death by Hussain, of no fixed address, at Michael’s home in Haslingden, Lancashire, on May 2 this year.

Lancashire Police said Hussain attended the address at around 12.40am looking to obtain drugs, and while at the address it is believed he and Michael had a disagreement.

Michael Dale

Hussain stabbed Michael five times to the back and chest before making off from the address.

His body was discovered at around 1am. Paramedics attended but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, October 28, Hussain pleaded guilty to murder just as he was about to stand trial.

He still has family in the Hartlepool area.

Michael had two daughters, as well as a young son and two step-children.

In a statement following today’s sentencing, his family said: “As a family we welcome today’s guilty plea and sentence.

“We will never get over losing Michael and we all miss him dearly. Michael was funny, caring, thoughtful and a true gentleman.

“He was a fabulous father and his children now have to grow up without him in their lives, although he will always be in our thoughts and hearts.

“We would like to thank the police for all their hard work which has ultimately led to the guilty plea today, and for all the support they have provided to us as a family.”

DCI Gareth Willis, of the Lancashire Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We are pleased Shahid Hussain has finally accepted responsibility for murdering Michael Dale.

“From his initial arrest, right through to the day his trial was due to start, he has protested his innocence and put forward a concoction of lies in an effort to evade justice.

“I want to express my gratitude to the prosecution team who have worked tirelessly to disprove those lies over many months. This left him with no alternative other than to plead guilty.

“Our thoughts are very much with Mr Dale’s family and friends, who have remained extremely dignified throughout.