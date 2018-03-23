Wedding day attack let to victim needing three operations for 'horrific injuries'

A thug left his on/off girlfriend with several broken bones and serious facial injures, including losing the tip of her tongue following a violent attack.

Anthony Robinson battered Tracey Allen's face so badly a police officer commented it was the worst injury of its type he had seen in 16 years of police service.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court

Ms Allen's multiple injuries may never fully heal, Teesside Crown Court heard.

In a victim impact statement, she described how her 'lovely day' at a friend's wedding ended in hospital.

"I can recall going home," she said, "The next thing I remember is waking up with people standing over me.

"They were blurred, I knew I was in hospital, but not why."

Prosecutor Paul Rooney said neither Ms Allen or Robinson could remember what happened, but the sequence of events had been pieced together by witnesses and forensic scientists.

"The assault happened in the victim's house in Baptist Street in Hartlepool," added Mr Rooney.

"The victim was in an on/off relationship with Robinson, and both were at the wedding.

"He complained of his knee hurting, so he went home first accompanied by the victim's two children.

"The older daughter describes how Robinson started throwing things around the house.

"When her mother returned, the daughter heard shouting, but didn't see a great deal because she was trying to protect her younger sister by keeping her in a bedroom."

When police arrived they found Ms Allen lying in the doorway of the house on her back, and Robinson, who was covered in her blood, barricaded in the kitchen, still throwing things around and shouting obscenities.

"Ms Allen had suffered two broken wrists, a broken shoulder, and serious injuries to her face, including losing the tip of her tongue," said Mr Rooney.

"A doctor concluded the injuries were caused by multiple blunt trauma, possibly all with a clenched fist, but most likely kicking as well.

"A forensic examination of blood spatters at the scene concluded it was likely the victim was still being hit while lying on the floor of the property.

"Blood on Mr Robinson's clothing indicated he was kneeling on her with one knee while holding her down with one hand and punching her with the other."

The court heard the victim spent 10 days in James Cook University Hospital where she had three operations.

She had to move in with her mother after leaving hospital because she was unable to look after herself.

Robinson, 43, of Sunniside, Hartlepool, admitted wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm on November 18.

Richard Herrmann, defending, said in mitigation: "The injuries caused were horrific, and Mr Robinson knows he will receive a substantial prison sentence.

"This was out of character, he does have a single previous conviction for violence, but that was back in 1995 and related to a workplace dispute.

"Mr Robinson wants to do what courses he can in prison to improve his anger management and general prospects for when he is eventually released.

"While on remand, he disarmed a fellow prisoner who was self-harming with a razor blade.

"I mention that just to illustrate there is a better side to his nature."

Judge Sarah Mallett jailed Robinson for nine years.

The judge told him: "You caused horrific injuries to your victim, and she still does not know what the long term impact of those will be.

"How you caused those injuries can only be pieced together from medical and forensic evidence.

"There was multiple application of blunt force, kicking and stamping.

"I accept you have since shown genuine remorse, and references speak of you as a hard working, kind, caring individual.

"But you know that only a substantial period in prison is appropriate for this offence."

Robinson was made the subject of an order banning him indefinitely from contacting his victim or her children.