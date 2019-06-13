Crime prevention chiefs have issued advice to prevent Hartlepool householders falling victim to crooks while on their holidays.

With summer not far away and people planning breaks away, Hartlepool Community Safety Advice Team is urging residents to take steps to help keep their homes safe from thieves and burglars.

Victim Services Officer Jane Munden said: “With a bit of forward planning and by taking some fairly simple and straightforward precautions householders can reduce the risk of becoming victims of crime.”

It comes after it was revealed that thieves have been using hooks to reach inside people’s homes in different areas of Hartlepool to try to steal keys.

Jane’s advice is to:

Anyone who knows anything about a crime or spots anyone acting suspiciously in the vicinity of a property can contact Cleveland Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

In an emergency always call 999.