A man has been bailed pending further inquiries after he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving when the vehicle collided with the entrance of the Village Stores Co-op, in Wynyard, on Friday, November 4, at around 9.30pm.

The Land Rover Defender was still stuck on Monday afternoon.

A Co-op spokesperson said later: “Following the incident on Friday night, November 4, where a vehicle collided with our store front in Wynyard, we are awaiting the outcome of structural assessments into the damage caused.

Cleveland Police were alerted to the incident on Friday (November 4) night.

"Essential repairs can commence upon the removal of the vehicle and, while it is too early to confirm when the store will reopen, it is expected to begin serving the community again later this week.”

Nobody is believed to have been hurt although “substantial damage” was caused and the occupants of the flats above had to be evacuated.

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving over the incident, in Wynyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad