Wigan electrician who attended Hartlepool riot 'out of curiosity' has been jailed for hurling brick at police
Declan Dixon, from Wigan, was working in the area when he made the fateful decision to join the Murray Street disturbance.
The 22-year-old apprentice electrician was caught on video camera as he picked up a missile and hurled it at police in riot gear on July 31.
When he was arrested 11 days later in Hartlepool while sitting in a BMW, he was found to be in possession of a small amount of cocaine, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Rachel Masters, prosecuting, said Dixon was working on Teesside at the time and he told police he was present that night “out of curiosity”.
He admitted violent disorder and possessing cocaine and has been jailed for 18 months.
Passing sentence, Judge Francis Laird told him: “Your behaviour, and the behaviour of others around you, was disgraceful.”
Gary Wood, defending, said Dixon was immature, had no previous convictions and had now lost his £1,600-a-month apprenticeship.
The judge accepted the defendant came from a “loving family” and added: “It is very difficult to understand how you came to be involved with a violent mob.”
Dixon, of Salisbury Avenue, Hindley, is now the 10th person to be locked up in connection with the July 31 disorder.
The previous nine were all from Hartlepool and received custodial sentences ranging from 16 months to three years.
Businesses and homes were attacked, bricks and rocks were hurled at police officers and a police car was set alight during the riot.