William Lewis death: Police plea to find van driver to aid investigation into fatal crash
Cleveland Police is searching for the driver of a van, who may be able to assist officers with their investigation into a fatal collision which claimed the life of a pensioner.
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 17:01 pm
The incident, which happened in Billingham on Friday, August 23, involved a Land Rover and a pedestrian.
Grandad William Lewis, 72, died following the incident.
Richard Huitson, 37, of Limetrees Close, Port Clarence, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and is due to be sentenced on Tuesday, October 8.
Following the collision, the driver of the Land Rover was picked up by someone who was driving a white Transit van.
Officers are appealing for the driver of the van to come forward as they may be able to assist with inquiries.
The white van, which had a registration of ND57 NJ0, was recovered in Port Clarence.
Contact Cleveland Police’s officers at Stockton CID on 101 quoting the reference number 144994 if you have any information.