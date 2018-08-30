Witness plea after man injured in knife-point robbery in Hartlepool

A man has been left with cuts to his hands after being attacked by a robber who claimed to be a police officer.

Police have launched a search for witnesses after the man, who is 33, was robbed as he walked along Raby Road, near to the Mill House Leisure Centre with a woman, aged 22.

The incident happened on Tuesday (August 28) at around 10.45pm.

The pair were approached by a man and a woman who made demands for cigarettes and cash.

The male suspect, who claimed to be a police officer, then produced a knife and attempted to stab the 33-year-old in the torso.

When defending himself, the victim received cuts to his hands. The 22-year-old woman left the scene and flagged down police.

A man, aged 44, and a woman, aged 51, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and both have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have private CCTV in and around the area to contact them.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Jodi Mallon from Hartlepool Operational Crime Team on 101, quoting event number 158882.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.