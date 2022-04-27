Cyclist Graham Pattison, a married dad of two, from Hartlepool, died on the A689 between Wolviston and Sedgefield in July, 2020.

Paige Robinson, 24, and 45-year-old David Ferry, are standing trial at Teesside Crown Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

It is alleged Robinson, who was driving a white Ford Fiesta, and Audi driver Ferry had been involved in a cat-and-mouse chase before the fatal collision with 49-year-old Mr Pattison.

Witness Philippa Smith, who was returning from a family day out with husband Trevor and their family, told the jury on Wednesday that the black Audi overtook their car at “significant speed”.

She said the Audi drove very close next to the Fiesta for longer than it would take to overtake, adding: “I commented to Trevor that I thought there was going to be an accident.”

Fighting back tears, she said: “Then I saw the cyclist go up in the air. I shouted ‘stop, stop’, but Trevor was already stopping.”

Mrs Smith said her husband first went to Mr Pattison’s aid and she followed after getting the children safely out of the car.

She described: “I bent down and said ‘my name’s Pippa and I’m going to try to help you’.”

She said she stayed talking to him until the ambulance arrived.

"I was telling him to hang on because the ambulance is here,” she said.

Mr Pattison later died in hospital from his injuries.