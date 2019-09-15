Woman accused of arson in Hartlepool flat too ill to appear before crown court judge
A woman who allegedly set fire to her bedroom was too ill to attend court.
Christine Adams, 61, is accused of arson at Newholm Court in Hartlepool on August 13.
Adams, of Newholm Court, is remanded in custody, and was due to appear before Teesside Crown Court.
Robert Mochrie, defending, said Ms Adams is under the care of mental health doctors.
“She is too unwell to appear via the videolink,” he added.
“I am satisfied she is receiving the appropriate care.”
Mr Mochrie applied for a psychiatric report to be prepared on Adams.
“It will assist in determining if she is fit to plead,” said Mr Mochrie.
“It will also assist in determining the appropriate sentence, if it comes to that.”
Judge Peter Armstrong ordered the report.
The case was adjourned until November 1.
The judge said Adams will continue to be remanded in custody.