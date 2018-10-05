Woman appears before judge charged with murder of Hartlepool mum Kelly Franklin

A woman has appeared before a judge for the first time charged with the murder of Hartlepool mum of three Kelly Franklin.

Prosecutors are considering a joint murder trial for a man already remanded for the killing of Hartlepool mum of two Kelly Franklin, 29, and an older woman who appeared at Teesside Crown Court today.

Flowers at the scene.

Julie Wass, 48, appeared by videolink from Low Newton Prison facing a charge of murdering Miss Franklin who died following an incident on Oxford Road, Hartlepool, on August 3.

Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, is already remanded to prison on the murder charge with a seven day trial arranged to start on January 14.

John Elvidge QC, the leader of her defence team, said that he had an appointment to see her at the prison on Wednesday next week.

Prosecutor Jamie Hill QC said that a psychiatric report on Kettlewell was due to be ready by the end of the month, and that a decision might follow on a joint trial for them.

Police at the scene.

Wass was remanded in custody until a date some time in November.