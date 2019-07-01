Woman arrested on suspicion of affray following reports she was in possession of a weapon
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of affray following reports she was in possession of a weapon in Hartlepool.
By Poppy Kennedy
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 12:12
A 26-year-old woman has been released without charge following the incident in Rossall Street, in Hartlepool.
At around 4.10pm on Sunday, police received reports a woman was in possession of a weapon in the street.
She was arrested on suspicion of affray but no formal report of a crime has been made in relation to the incident.
Witnesses say the road was cordoned off yesterday while police dealt with the incident.
A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of affray. She was released without charge.”