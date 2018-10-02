Woman arrested on suspicion of Hartlepool mum of three Kelly Franklin murder

A 48-year-old woman has been arrested by police today on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of Hartlepool mum-of-three Kelly Franklin.

Cleveland Police say they arrested the 48-year-old suspect this morning and she is in custody waiting to be questioned.

Kelly Franklin

Ms Franklin, 29, was found in Oxford Road, Hartlepool, on Friday, August 3. She is believed to have been stabbed.

Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, pleaded not guilty to her murder when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court last month.

Cleveland Police said: "Detectives investigating the murder of 29 year old Kelly Franklin in Oxford Road, Hartlepool on the evening of Friday 3rd August have this morning arrested a 48 year old woman on suspicion of murder.

"She remains in police custody awaiting questioning."

Floral tributes to Kelly Franklin.

Ms Franklin died at the scene close to a children’s play area near Chaucer Avenue despite the efforts of passers-by who tried to save her life.

Her devastated family paid tribute to her as a ‘loving, caring, beautiful young mother’.

In a statement released in the days after her death they said: “Kelly Anne Franklin was such a loving, caring, beautiful young mother of three whose life has been tragically cut short.

“Kelly was always bursting with life, happiness and joy and you would not bump into her without seeing a beautiful smile on her face. She was loved by so many and always had time for others.

Police collecting evidence in Oxford Road after Ms Franklin's death. Picture by Frank Reid.

“Her three beautiful children were her most treasured things in her life and they are all in complete shock and horror that their mother’s life has been taken away from them and us so suddenly.”

Kettlewell is due to stand trial on January 4 next year. He is also charged with possession of a bladed article.

The case is expected to last a week and the court heard the central issue is likely to be one of diminished responsibility.