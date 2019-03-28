Woman charged with assault after report of aggravated burglary in Hartlepool street

A woman has appeared in court after a report of an aggravated burglary in Hartlepool.

Wharton Terrace was cordoned off at its junction with Brecongill Close after police were called at around 11.30am on Monday.

A police van at the scene on Monday

Mirela Dumitru, 26, of Piedmont Road, Woolwich, London, appeared at Cleveland Magistrates Court this morning charged with assault, when the case was committed to Crown Court.

A man in his 20s and a teenage girl who were also arrested have been released on bail.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said on Monday: "Police put a cordon in place whilst investigations took place into an aggravated burglary at a property on Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, at around 11.30am this morning.

"Investigations are at an early stage and enquiries are ongoing."

Wharton Terrace

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: "They are a young couple.

"They moved in about a month ago.

"There has been previous problems with tenants at the address but they have been very quiet.

"They have been totally fine."