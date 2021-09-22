Woman cleared over Hartlepool burglary allegation after prosecutors offer no evidence

Shanna McManus, 22, was previously charged with burglary dwelling with intent to steal.

She was arrested after an alleged disturbance in Cameron Road, Hartlepool, in January of this year when a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries and later released.

Ms McManus, of Hawthorn Walk, and a 29-year-old Hartlepool man, were due to stand trial at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, September 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No evidence was offered at Teesside Crown Court.

But on the day of the hearing, prosecutors offered no evidence against both accused in respect of the burglary and not guilty verdicts were recorded.

The 29-year-old man pleaded guilty to a separate charge of handling stolen goods and will be dealt with by the court later.

A 15-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and assault by beating shortly after the incident.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.