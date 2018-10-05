Woman due in court over murder of Hartlepool mum Kelly Franklin

A woman is due to appear in court charged with the murder of mum-of-three Kelly Franklin.

Kelly 29, was found in Oxford Road, Hartlepool, on Friday, August 3. She is believed to have been stabbed.

Julie Wass, 48, of Kipling Road, Hartlepool, will appear at Teesside Crown Court today charged with murder.

Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, pleaded not guilty to her murder when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court last month. He is due to stand trial on January 4 next year.

Ms Franklin died at the scene close to a children’s play area near Chaucer Avenue despite the efforts of passers-by who tried to save her life.