Woman in hospital with ‘life threatening injuries’ after incident in Hartlepool’s Brougham Terrace

Three people have been arrested after a woman was found with stabbing injuries in a Hartlepool home.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 8th Apr 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 15:11 BST

An investigation is underway after a woman suffered “life-threatening” injuries in an incident in Brougham Terrace on Friday (April 7).

Two women and one man have been arrested in connection with the incident and officers remain at the scene.

Cleveland Police said: “Officers were called to a property in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool at 8.08pm yesterday (Friday 7 April 2023) after a woman was found with injuries caused by a bladed article.

A section of the street was still taped off by police on Saturday morning (April 8)./Photo: Kevin Brady
A section of the street was still taped off by police on Saturday morning (April 8)./Photo: Kevin Brady
“A 40-year-old woman has been taken to James Cook University Hospital with life threatening injuries.

“Two women, both aged 44, and a 41-year-old male have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Officers remain at the scene while enquiries continue.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 23065580.

Pictures from the scene on Saturday morning (April 8)./Photo: Kevin Brady
Pictures from the scene on Saturday morning (April 8)./Photo: Kevin Brady

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

