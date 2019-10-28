Damien Hudson

Damien Hudson,28, dragged his partner by her hair, punched her in the face and stamped twice on her body when she turned down sex after a night out, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Hudson had been verbally abusive to the woman while at a friend’s house earlier that night.

While in bed at their flat later, he attacked her after he went to kiss her and she turned away.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

The court heard that during the couple’s eight-month relationship Hudson had been violent and abusive towards her and police had been called eight times but she had never made a formal complaint.

“But this incident on the 19th of April made her believe he was capable of killing her,” said Victoria Lamballe, prosecuting.

After dragging her by the hair from the bedroom to the living room, Hudson struck his partner across the face with the back of his hand then punched her in the face.

Miss Lamballe sad: “Once she was on the floor he steadied himself using the couch, lifted up his right leg stamping to the body twice with force.”

The victim tried to grab her belongings and leave but Hudson would not let her at which point she climbed out of a window and fell to the ground, injuring her ankle.

While hobbling away, Hudson went after her and pushed her to the ground.

The victim was on crutches for weeks and still suffers pain.

Despite the attack she has decided to stay with him.

In a statement read in court she said she prays he will change one day.

Hudson, of Fairy Cove Terrace, Hartlepool, admitted actual bodily harm.

Matthew Collins, mitigating, said Hudson felt ashamed. Mr Collins said: “He knows he’s very lucky to have the love of a woman who is willing to put something like this aside and move on.”

He said Hudson had suffered from feelings of entitlement and had started to address his drug use while on remand.