Woman robbed of Tissot watch and 'a large sum of money' in Hartlepool town centre

A woman was robbed of her watch and “a large sum of money”.

Cleveland Police are now appealing for witnesses to contact them following the incident.

The force said in a statement: “We’re appealing for information after a woman reported a man robbed her of her Tissot watch and a large sum of money in Hartlepool last week.

“The incident happened at around 5pm on Wednesday, 26th June, at the area known as the Ramp, on York Road, which leads to the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, close to Virgin Money Bank.

A robbery is said to have taken place near the Virgin Money bank, right of picture, in June.

“We know there were witnesses in the area at the time who spoke to the 49-year-old victim and we would appeal for them, as well as anyone else with information or footage, to get in touch.

“Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 121745.

“You can upload any footage here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-woman-is-robbed-hartlepool

“If you don’t want to speak to police you can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111.”