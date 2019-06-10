An inquiry is under way after a woman was taken to hospital after she was involved in a suspected hit and run collision with a van.

Cleveland Police were called to Eaglesfield Road in Hartlepool at 7.40pm yesterday after officers received a report of a collision involving a white Transit van and a woman pedestrian.

The force has confirmed it is dealing with the incident as a fail to stop and are still searching for the driver of the van.

The 37-year-old woman suffered “non-life threatening injuries” in the incident and remains at the University Hospital of North Tees.

The North East Ambulance Service has confirmed it sent an ambulance to the scene at around 7.30pm.

Cleveland Police has asked for any witnesses to contact Detective Constable David Green on 101 quoting reference number 096562.