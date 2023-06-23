News you can trust since 1877
Woman who threatened victim with iron bar in Hartlepool is jailed after flouting court order

A woman who flouted the terms of a suspended court sentence has been brought back in front of magistrates and jailed.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 16:47 BST

Nicola Hunter was originally handed a 30-week prison term, which was suspended for 18 months, after she was convicted of four offences in December of last year.

They included threatening a man with an iron bar in York Road, Hartlepool, on October 14, 2022.

Hunter, 47, was also convicted of one charge of witness intimidation and two counts of assaults earlier the same month.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REIDThe Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID
All four offences were committed against the same victim.

Hunter was later charged one count of with failing to comply with the community requirement of the same sentence after twice failing to attend rehabilitation appointments.

She was convicted of this offence in her absence after initially pleading not guilty.

Hunter, of No fixed address, has now had 28 weeks of the original suspended sentence activated by Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

