Two women face conspiracy charges following the end of a Hartlepool murder investigation.

Cleveland Police launched a murder investigation and a man was arrested in connection with Mr Wood’s death.

The suspect has since died and the murder investigation has now closed.

A house in Spurn Walk was cordoned off by police following the death of 24-year-old Keiran Wood in May 2023. Picture by FRANK REID

But police have now said they have charged two women with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

They are due to appear in court next week.

The force said “Two women aged 38 and 57 are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Thursday, 20th March, charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

“A man previously arrested in connection with the death has since passed away. No charges were brought to the man before he died.

“The investigation into the murder has now closed.”