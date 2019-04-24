'You will have a little less money to go down to the pub with' : Judge's comments as man who abused neighbour given restraining order

A judge told a man who swore at his neighbour he would have 'less money to go down the pub' as he imposed a restraining order over an ongoing row.

Keith Ingham, who earns £500 a week removing asbestos, was fined for the outburst at a woman who lived in a nearby flat.

In a separate case earlier this year, Ingham's partner was given a suspended sentence for assaulting the same woman.

Prosecutor Paul Abrahams told Teesside Crown Court the nature of the dispute between Ingham and his partner and the woman was not clear.

Ingham, 62, of Ensign Court, Hartlepool, admitted threatening behaviour on October 21 last year.

Simon Walker, defending, said in mitigation: "Mr Ingham had come home from the pub, and he made some unpleasant remarks in the direction of the victim's flat.

"It was a spur of the moment thing, and it is something that will not happen again because the parties no longer live in proximity to each other.

"Mr Ingham does have a record, but most of that was a long time ago.

"He is keen to put this matter behind him."

Judge Stephen Ashurst ordered Ingham to pay £485 in fines and costs, and banned him from contacting his victim for two years.

The judge told him: "You will have a little less money to go down to the pub with.

"The offence to which you have pleaded guilty is much less serious than the one committed by your partner, which is why you have been given a lesser sentence.

"Neither of you has been sent to custody, and the victim still requires some protection from both of you.

"I have made your restraining order the same length as your partner's."