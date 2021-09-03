Young Hartlepool driver found by police dog after taking grandmother's car without permission

A young disqualified driver was arrested after taking his grandmother’s car and sparking a police chase.

By Mark Payne
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 11:47 am
Updated Friday, 3rd September 2021, 11:48 am

Harlea Murray, 20, from Seaton Carew, was arrested in Horden in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday on August 31.

He took the keys to his grandmother’s Mini Cooper without her permission and the police were alerted.

He was pursued through the town and to the Horden area.

The case was heard at Teesside Magistrates Court.

It is said he drove at speeds in excess of 70 miles per hour in a built up area before leaving the vehicle in Shotton Road, Horden.

Murray, of Farndale Road, was found hiding 20 metres from the vehicle after a search of the area involving a police dog.

He pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, and having no insurance at Teesside Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court early in October.

