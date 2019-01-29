Young mum could be facing jail after stabbing partner in the back while on a drinking session

A young mum could be facing jail after stabbing her partner in the back after drinking lager.

Mum of two Claire Duncan, 23, plunged a kitchen knife into her partner's back at their home after mixing alcohol with medication.

He needed stitches in hospital but he told police that he did not want her charged, said prosecutor Emma Atkinson.

Rod Hunt, defending, told Teesside Crown Court that Duncan had been suffering from post natal depression and the effects of alcohol on July 22 last year.

Miss Atkinson said that Duncan had been drinking lager and she was argumentative.

He was filling a can with water in the kitchen when she stabbed him in the back.

An ambulance was called and he said that he did not want her charged.

He was given stitches in his lower back, and he moved away.

She told police that she had been taking medication and there had been problems in the relationship.

She said later that she did not know that she had stabbed him.

Mr Hunt said that she had been back with her partner since September and she had sought a lot of help herself.

He told the judge: "She is very frightened.

"She clearly was not master of her thought processes when she took on board too much alcohol.

"I ask Your Honour to suspend the sentence and allow her to continue with the help that she has got. She is someone who was obviously more ill than she thought.

"She is someone who is not wicked per se but completely out of her depth in life."

Duncan, of Lincoln Crescent, Billingham, who had previous convictions for drugs and violence, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

Judge Sean Morris adjourned the case until February 11 for the Probation Service to study a report on her by a psychiatrist.

The judge told her: "I am not making any promises.

"I have not yet made my mind up. You stabbed somebody and at the moment I can't see anything other than a custodial sentence ."

Duncan's bail was extended.