Crowds flock to Hartlepool Waterfront Festival

Singing choirs, pesky giant seagulls and delicious treats - the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival had it all.

The action-packed three day event at the marina took place this weekend and there was plenty of fun for everyone.

Lots of fun acts were entertaining the crowds at Hartlepool Waterfront Festival.

Local groups, mixed with professional performers, all took part.

Aaron Bonman, cultural officer, said: “We’ve had a wonderful time and the rain has thankfully held off.

“There’s such a range of different entertainment for people to enjoy and watch, it’s brilliant.

“Over the course of the three days we are expecting in the region of 15,000 people attending.”

Little Lucas Hammond, seven, was more than happy to take in the atmosphere with his candy floss.

Gran Susan Hammond, 60, from West View, said: “Lucas is blind, but he’s enjoy listening to all the music and different sounds.

“He really wanted some candytufts, so now that we have found him some he’s loving it.”

Monika Hammond came along to the event with her daughter Sofia, 17, months.

She said: “This is the first time I’ve ever been. I’m originally from Poland, but now live just nearby. My husband is from Hartlepool so we heard about the festival and decided to come along.

“It looks like there’s plenty to do, so I think we will have a good time.”