Daisy’s Disney dream is set to come true thanks to charity walkers

Brave Daisy Sayers - who is fighting leukaemia - is all set to see her Disney dream come true.

The two-year-old from Peterlee touched the hearts of charity walkers from The Steadfast Group who have successfully raised enough money to send her to America.

The Steadfast walkers on their way.

And now the ‘brave little soldier’ can look forward to the trip of a lifetime thanks to the success of the #Disney4Daisy project.

More than £1,000 has been raised in just two months for Daisy who is currently undergoing treatment.

And Steadfast workers, who walked dozens of miles along the famous Weardale Way as the centrepiece of their efforts, are hoping to raise hundreds of pounds more ahead of a final fundraising presentation night at Horden Big Club later this month.

Ian Harbord, director of operations at the Peterlee-based Steadfast Group, which supplies security, storage and haulage services, said: “We’re proud of everybody who tackled The Weardale Way and pleased everyone completed it in one piece.

“It was a great effort by all concerned including the support team.”

“Daisy is a fantastic, brave little soldier who has been going through a lot but once she comes through this, we wanted to make sure she had a great holiday ahead of her to enjoy.

Since her diagnosis, Daisy has been receiving treatment at the RVI in Newcastle which includes chemotherapy and lumbar punctures, although the treatment changes from month to month.

The need for constant assessment and operations for a condition that can progress rapidly and aggressively means Daisy and her family will need to stay in the North East for the next two years.

The Steadfast team with Daisy.

But Steadfast staff have now raised enough money to send Daisy, her mam Melissa and dad Chris and older sister Poppy on the holiday of a lifetime, hopefully in the near future.

Ian added: “The Steadfast Group has a proud tradition of fundraising for charities across the North East and this year we could think of nothing more appropriate than trying to help Daisy and give her family a lift.”

“We’re based In Peterlee, where Daisy lives and we knew about the situation because Chris’s brother, engineering manager Mark Sayers works for us.”

Daisy was taken into Steadfast to meet her supporters and Chris said: “I know Steadfast do a lot for charity and was thrilled this year that they have chosen to help Daisy and not only raise money, but also raise the profile of the work that the magnificent staff at the RVI do.

Daisy Sayers whose Disney dream has been backed by fundraising walkers.

“Daisy is brave but some days are quite hard for her depending on the course of treatment - she basically has no immune system so she needs to go to the hospital if her temperature spikes.

“It can happen quite quickly and the RVI keep her in for three days.”

Daisy’s mam Melissa said: “Amazing Steadfast - thanks to each and every one of you!”

Readers can offer their own support to Daisy by going to the Just Giving page.