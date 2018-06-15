Danger driver led police on 100mph chase after jumping red light and then going wrong way on roundabout

A danger driver jumped a red light before leading police on a 100mph chase and taking a roundabout the wrong way in a bid to evade cops.

Warren Gate fled from a marked patrol car in the early hours because he feared if he went to jail his dying mother might not survive until his release.

The Vauxhall Corsa he was driving was not insured, Teesside Crown Court heard.

“A marked police patrol saw the car being driven in the early hours on the A689 near Hartlepool,” said Emma Atkinson, prosecuting.

“It caught their attention because it was being driven at speed.

“The car ran a red light at Truro Drive, and when the police indicated for it to stop, it increased its speed.

“The traffic officer describes doing 70mph in a 40mph limit, he was losing ground to the Corsa so it must have been going faster.

“The Corsa reached 100mph on the A689, which has a 70mph limit.

“It took the roundabout at Coal Lane the wrong way to execute a u-turn to go back towards Hartlepool.

“Gate was arrested after he stopped the car and fled on foot.”

Gate, 28, of Spearman Walk, Hartlepool, admitted dangerous driving on February 6.

Matthew Collins, defending, said in mitigation: “Mr Gate effectively has no father, and his mother is dying.

“He had just bought the car, and panicked at the thought he would be in prison when his mother dies.

“Mr Gate’s last sentence was in 2008.

“He now has a job, and is shortly to qualify as an asbestos stripper which should lead to lucrative employment.”

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton sentenced Gate to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months, 100 hours of community work, a driving ban of two years, and ordered him to pay £500 costs.

The judge told Gate: “Far too many mostly young men appear before these courts for being involved in a police chase. This one was not the worst of its type, but it was bad enough.”

He must take an extended test to legally drive again.