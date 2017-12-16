Danger driver led police on 80mph chase

A dangerous driver was told by a judge he would be ‘having turkey on the queen’ for leading police non an 80mph chase.

Mark Harrison was jailed by Judge Sean Morris after he failed to stop for police.

Prosecutor Emma Atkinson said Harrison drove at 80mph in the Tees Road industrial area which has a 30mph limit.

“He was a recently disqualified driver,” Ms Atkinson told Teesside Crown Court.

“The chase was a short one, but Harrison overtook on a blind brow.

“Fortunately, no one was coming the over way.

“The chase was brought to a close by the stinger device.

“Harrison lost control of the Peugeot 206, coming to rest against the kerb of a roundabout. He was detained at the scene.”

Harrison, 22, of Jones Road, Hartlepool, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance, all on August 24.

Stephen Constantine, defending, said in mitigation: “Mr Harrison has a limited record, and nothing for driving offences.

“His mother has given him a good talking to, she says he is not such a bad lad but needs to pull his finger out.

“He has a child with his partner on the way, and he knows it’s time for him to get back to work,”

Judge Morris jailed Harrison for four months, and disqualified him from driving for 58 weeks.

“The message must go out to the public that those who do not stop for a blue light will go to prison,” the judge told Harrison.

“Our police officers put their lives at risk to stop you, they don’t know why you have not stopped, you might be carrying drugs or have a gun. It wasn’t the worst case of dangerous driving, but overtaking on a blind brow could have caused a fatal collision, or left someone as a paraplegic.

“When you go to prison, you should tell your fellow inmates the reason you are having turkey on the queen is because you failed to stop for a blue light.”

Harrison must take an extended driving test.