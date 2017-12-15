Date announced for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is to take place on Saturday May 19, Kensington Palace has announced.

The pair, whose engagement was confirmed last month, are tying the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on the same day the FA Cup Final is due to be played.

Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones also married there in 1999, while Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall received a blessing there in 2005.

American actress Ms Markle is set to appear at church with the Windsors at Sandringham on Christmas Day.