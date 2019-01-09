Dazzling exhibition where art and science collide heads to Hartlepool Art Gallery

An experimental exhibition that challenge’s people’s views of art and science is coming to Hartlepool Art Gallery soon.

The METABOLON: Changing Perceptions tour features large mixed media art installations created by Japanese contemporary artist Seiko Kinoshita and scientist Dr Nate Adams of the Molecular Biology and Biotechnology Department at the University of Sheffield.

The METABOLON fuses science and art

It opens at the gallery in Church Square on Saturday, January 19, and runs until Saturday, March 16.

Nate said: “Science is based on imagination. Researchers develop virtual or cartoon representations of their work in their mind’s eye, which makes art the perfect way to share these visions with other people.

“The METABOLON exhibition is based on this concept. We’ve taken our research into some of the most fundamental chemical processes that sustain life on Earth and used art to demonstrate new insights into how these processes work.

“We hope that the installations can help people to learn more about the world around us.”

During the exhibition, a series of free art and science workshops will take place for local schools and families including a science workshop relating to chlorophyll biosynthesis and an origami workshop to explore on March 8 and 9.

And on the evening of Friday, March 8, the gallery will open for a special viewing from 5pm to 8.30pm to reveal the spectacular lighting of METABOLON in a darkened environment.

People can also talk to Seiko and Nate about their research at the events.

Ashley Landsbury, museum and art gallery manager said: “We are so excited about METABOLON opening at the Art Gallery.

A section of The METABOLON touring exhibition coming to Hartlepool Art Gallery later in January.

“This piquant fusion of art and science will no doubt disturb, challenge and push the boundaries of what is considered art.”

Admission to the exhibition and workshops is free.

Hartlepool Art Gallery is open 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday.

For more details visit www.hartlepoolartgallery.co.uk or call (01429) 869706.