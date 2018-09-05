Death of 31-year-old man found in woods not suspicious say police

The body of a man found in Peterlee is believed to be a 31-year-old from Houghton.

Police launched an investigation yesterday morning after a body was found in woodland near Pentland Close.

Officers have revealed the cause of death is not believed to have been suspicious.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “Formal Identification is due to be completed today on the body of a man, believed to be 31-years-old from Houghton-le-Spring, who was found in woodland near to Pentland Close, in Peterlee, at about 9.30am yesterday morning.

“Following a post-mortem examination, police are satisfied the cause of his death is not suspicious.

“Investigations, including assessing toxicology results, are ongoing on behalf of the coroner.”